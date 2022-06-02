AP POLYCET 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objections

AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET AP has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. The AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates who took the exam have been given time to raise objections. The answer key for the preliminary exam has been released on June 1, 2022. Candidates can download this key now from the official website - polycetap.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

AP POLYCET preliminary exam was conducted on May 29, 2022. The deadline to raise objections ends on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Steps to submit objections are also attached below.

Official notification reads, "The Common Entrance test i.e., POLYCET-2022 for admission into various Govt./Aided/Private/II shift Polytechnics in the state of Andhra Pradesh conducted on 29-05-2022 (SUNDAY). The preliminary key of POLYCET-2022 has been placed on http://sbtetap.gov.in portal. Any objections regarding key may please be informed through e-mail to asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com on or before 02/06/2022"

AP POLYCET Answer key 2022: Follow these steps to download provisional key

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test - polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the AP POLYCET Preliminary answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened up on the screen

Step 4: Candidates should scroll through it and check their POLYCET 2022 answer key

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is how to submit objections

Step 1: Follow the above-mentioned steps and download the key

Step 2: Write down the objection and attach the proof

Step 3: Email the same to asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com

Candidates must know that on the basis of objections raised by them, the final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will be released later and used to prepare the AP POLYCET Results 2022. No changes or objections will be allowed post-deadline therefore, candidates should make sure to raise the same by Thursday, June 2, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website also as not to miss any updates related to result.