The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training will close the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2024 today, April 10, 2024. Eligible candidates intending to appear for the exam but have not yet applied are urged to promptly submit their applications on the official website - polycetap.nic.in. However, before initiating the application process, candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly review the detailed instructions provided for AP Polycet 2024 on the official portal.

It's noteworthy that the AP POLYCET 2024 Exam is slated to take place on April 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted offline, following the traditional pen and paper mode, with a single shift from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm.

Comprising 120 objective-type questions distributed across three sections covering Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, candidates will have a maximum of two hours to complete the exam. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses. Those who have successfully completed their class 10th examination or its equivalent from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the AP Polycet 2024 Exam.

An annual event, the Andhra Pradesh Polycet serves as a state-level examination designed to shortlist candidates for admission into various Engineering diplomas (polytechnic) offered by numerous polytechnic colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Importantly, there are no age limit restrictions for aspiring candidates applying for Polycet 2024. For comprehensive insights into the examination, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.

How to register for AP POLYCET 2024

In addition, for a step-by-step guide on how to apply online for AP Polycet 2024, candidates can follow these instructions:

Visit the official website - polycetap.nic.in Click on the ‘online application’ tab featured on the homepage Complete the registration process on the portal Fill out the application form with all requisite details accurately Upload all necessary documents as per the specifications outlined Proceed to make the online payment of the application fee Finally, submit the POLYCET 2024 Application Form to conclude the process.