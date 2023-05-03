AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Here's How To Download POLYCET Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2023 hall ticket today, May 3. The AP POLYCET admit card that has been released is for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2023. Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website on which admit cards have been uploaded is polycetap.nic.in.AP POLYCET examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, in single shift.

This entrance exam is a gateway to getting admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their hall tickets. The direct link to download the same has also been mentioned.

Direct link to download AP POLYCET 2023 Hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023: How to download