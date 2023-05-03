Last Updated:

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Here's How To Download POLYCET Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2023 hall ticket today, May 3.

Nandini Verma
AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2023: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2023 hall ticket today, May 3. The AP POLYCET admit card that has been released is for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2023. Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website on which admit cards have been uploaded is polycetap.nic.in.AP POLYCET examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, in single shift.

This entrance exam is a gateway to getting admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their hall tickets. The direct link to download the same has also been mentioned.

Direct link to download AP POLYCET 2023 Hall ticket

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

  • Registered candidates for downloading hall tickets should visit the official website of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which reads 'Print Hall Ticket'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter details like mobile number, date of birth, etc
  • OR here is the direct link to download hall tickets
  • Post clicking on submit option, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates must cross-check the details and download the page
  • Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
