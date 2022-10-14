AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card for the common entrance exam has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). According to the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on October 17. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the schedule, the AP RCET exam will be held for three days. The exam will end on October 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify for the AP RCET 2022 exam are required to take a personal interview round to get admission to the Ph.D. programme.

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the AP RCET 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials: application number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Step 4: The AP RCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the window screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the hall ticket, and carry the hall ticket mandatorily on all three days of the exam.

Details mentioned on Admit Card

Name of the Candidate

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Roll number for the examination

Date if birth

Category

Exam Details

Exam Time

Examination Hall Address

Guideline regarding the AP RCET 2022 examination

Here's direct link to download the AP RCET 2022 Admit Card - Click Here

