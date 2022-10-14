AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card for the common entrance exam has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). According to the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on October 17. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and mobile number.
Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the schedule, the AP RCET exam will be held for three days. The exam will end on October 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify for the AP RCET 2022 exam are required to take a personal interview round to get admission to the Ph.D. programme.