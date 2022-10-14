Last Updated:

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test admit card for the common entrance exam has been released by the APSCHE. Here's direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
AP RCET

Image: Shutterstock


AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card for the common entrance exam has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). According to the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on October 17. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to the schedule, the AP RCET exam will be held for three days. The exam will end on October 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify for the AP RCET 2022 exam are required to take a personal interview round to get admission to the Ph.D. programme.

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download the AP RCET 2022 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website -  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link.
  • Step 3: Enter the required credentials: application number, date of birth, and mobile number.
  • Step 4: The AP RCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the window screen.
  • Step 5: Download and take the printout of the hall ticket, and carry the hall ticket mandatorily on all three days of the exam.

Details mentioned on Admit Card

  • Name of the Candidate
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Roll number for the examination
  • Date if birth
  • Category
  • Exam Details
  • Exam Time
  • Examination Hall Address
  • Guideline regarding the AP RCET 2022 examination

Here's direct link to download the AP RCET 2022 Admit Card - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | UGC NET admit card released for exams on September 23; Here's direct link to download
READ | Haryana HOS Admit Card for Class 10, 12 released; here's direct link to download
READ | HPSC ADO Exam schedule released: Admit card to be out on October 9; check dates here
READ | BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card out; here's direct link to download
READ | UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for October 14 exam out; here's direct link
COMMENT