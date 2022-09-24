AP RCET 2022 Registration Window Closes Today, Exams From October 16; Check Key Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The application window for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) will be closed today, 24 September by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). All those candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP RCET 2022 exam will be held from October 16 to October 19, 2022. It is to be noted that candidates applying after September 24 will be required to pay late fees. To complete the registration process, candidates must follow the below given steps.