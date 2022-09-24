AP RCET 2022 Registration Window Closes Today, Exams From October 16; Check Key Details

The application window for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) will be closed today, 24 September by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). All those candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP RCET 2022 exam will be held from October 16 to October 19, 2022. It is to be noted that candidates applying after September 24 will be required to pay late fees. To complete the registration process, candidates must follow the below given steps.

AP RCET 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates willing to apply for the AP RCET 2022 exam need to visit the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to click on the link provided to make their fee payment.

Step 4: Candidates then need to fill in the AP RCET 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Candidates must then pay the application fees and proceed.

Step 8: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Applications Fee

According to the official notice, the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 is October 5 and the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is October 11, 2022.

Form correction window

The application form correction will remain open on October 10 and 11. The exam hall ticket will be available on October 13. The Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the AP RCET 2022 exam on behalf of APSCHE. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

