AP TET 2022 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh Government, Department of School Education will be releasing AP TET Answer Key on August 31, 2022. The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given an option of raising objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key,
To be noted that the response sheet for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 has already been released. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their APTET 2022 response sheet now. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their candidate ID and date of birth. For more details, they can go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The APTET 2022 was held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. As per the official information, Paper I A was conducted for candidates applying to teach in Classes 1 to 5. Paper IB in Special Education was conducted for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for Classes 6 to 8 and Paper II B for grades 6 to 8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.