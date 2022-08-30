Last Updated:

AP TET 2022 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow, Know How To Raise Objections Against It

AP TET 2022 answer key will be released on official website on August 31, 2022. Registered candidates can check the same by following these steps.

AP TET 2022 Answer Key

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh Government, Department of School Education will be releasing AP TET Answer Key on August 31, 2022. The answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore candidates will be given an option of raising objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key,

To be noted that the response sheet for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 has already been released. Registered candidates who took the exam can download their APTET 2022 response sheet now. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their candidate ID and date of birth. For more details, they can go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

List of important dates 

  • The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.
  • Provisional AP TET Answer Key 2022 will be released on August 31, 2022
  • Applicants will be able to raise objections from September 1 to 7, 2022
  • The final answer key will be released on September 12, 2022
  • The result will be declared on September 14, 2022

Here's how to download provisional answer key

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the answer key link
  • Step 3: Then they should key in their login details and submit
  • Step 4: Check and download the answer key
  • Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

AP TET 2022: Follow these steps to download response sheet

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at aptet.apcfss.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidates log in
  • Step 3: Enter candidate ID and date of birth and login
  • Step 4: The AP TET response sheet will appear on screen
  • Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

The APTET 2022 was held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. As per the official information, Paper I A was conducted for candidates applying to teach in Classes 1 to 5. Paper IB in Special Education was conducted for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for Classes 6 to 8 and Paper II B for grades 6 to 8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

