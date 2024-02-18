Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

AP TET 2024 Registration: Last date to apply today, admit card releasing on Feb 23

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 registration window will close today on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 registration window will close today on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Aspiring candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline. The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced that applicants will be able to access the AP TET 2024 online mock paper starting tomorrow.

Important Dates:

Advertisement
  • AP TET 2024 Admit Card: Available from February 23, 2024
  • Exam Dates: February 27 to March 9, 2024
  • Exam Shifts: Shift one (9:30 am to 12 noon) and shift two (2:30 pm to 5 pm)
  • Provisional Answer Key Release: March 10, 2024
  • Result Declaration: March 14, 2024

Exam Pattern:

Advertisement

The AP TET 2024 will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions to be attempted within 2 hours and 30 minutes. Paper 1 is designed for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming for Classes 6 to 8. The question paper for both papers includes sections on child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, and subject-specific areas. Each section in Paper 1 and the first three sections in Paper 2 will have 30 multiple-choice questions, while the last section in Paper 2 will consist of 60 questions.

Important Instructions:

Advertisement
  • The AP TET 2024 exam will be conducted online in all districts of the state except Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.
  • Candidates must choose their district and session during the registration process, and no changes to the examination center will be allowed once opted during the registration window.
  • Candidates holding both DElEd and BEd qualifications for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible to apply for both papers.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, encourages all eligible candidates to complete their registration promptly and wishes them success in the upcoming AP TET 2024 examination. For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

12 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

12 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

18 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

18 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

18 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

18 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

18 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Popcorn Brain? Causes, Symptoms, Remedies, And More

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  2. R Ashwin en route to Rajkot, will rejoin the squad in Day 4

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Australian cop allegedly steals 81 Bitcoin during drug raid

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's batting spell ends

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Rashmika Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight Makes Emergency Landing

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo