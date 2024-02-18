Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 registration window will close today on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Aspiring candidates are advised to complete their registrations before the deadline. The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced that applicants will be able to access the AP TET 2024 online mock paper starting tomorrow.

Important Dates:

AP TET 2024 Admit Card: Available from February 23, 2024

Exam Dates: February 27 to March 9, 2024

Exam Shifts: Shift one (9:30 am to 12 noon) and shift two (2:30 pm to 5 pm)

Provisional Answer Key Release: March 10, 2024

Result Declaration: March 14, 2024

Exam Pattern:

The AP TET 2024 will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions to be attempted within 2 hours and 30 minutes. Paper 1 is designed for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming for Classes 6 to 8. The question paper for both papers includes sections on child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, and subject-specific areas. Each section in Paper 1 and the first three sections in Paper 2 will have 30 multiple-choice questions, while the last section in Paper 2 will consist of 60 questions.

Important Instructions:

The AP TET 2024 exam will be conducted online in all districts of the state except Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.

Candidates must choose their district and session during the registration process, and no changes to the examination center will be allowed once opted during the registration window.

Candidates holding both DElEd and BEd qualifications for Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible to apply for both papers.

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, encourages all eligible candidates to complete their registration promptly and wishes them success in the upcoming AP TET 2024 examination. For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.