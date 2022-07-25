AP TET Hall Ticket 2022 To Be Out Today; Here's How To Fill Exam Centre Details

AP TET hall ticket 2022: Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has activated the link for AP TET 2022 exam city selection on July 25, 2022. Candidates who will be taking the exam have been given an opportunity to choose centers of their choice. On the basis of recommendations, the department will be releasing the hall tickets on July 25, 2022.

The pop-up window on official website reads, "Choose Exam Center Service Available in Candidate Login"

Here is how to choose exam centre online

Step 1: Go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the candidate login tab on the top

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter Candidate ID, DOB, and verification code

Step 4: In the new window, candidates will have to select the centre they wish to opt for

Step 5: Submit the same and take its screenshot for future reference

Here is the direct link to fill exam centre online (CLICK HERE)

AP TET 2022: Check important dates here

Hall tickets will be released on July 25, 2022

A mock test will be available for candidates on July 26, 2022

The exams will be conducted between August 6 and August 21, 2022

A provisional answer key will be released on August 31, 2022

Objection raising window will be opened on September 1, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on September 7, 2022

The final answer key will be out on September 12, 2022

The result will be released on September 14, 2022

Here is how to get AP TET 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official site of AP TET

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for latest announcement section

Step 3: Then click on the AP TET Hall Ticket 2022 link

Step 4: Then login window will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter the required details

Step 5: Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit card

Step 7: Take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

About AP TET 2022

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-August, 2022) will be conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all Districts through a Computer Based Test. The objective of TET is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education(NCTE). For more details, candidates can go to official website.