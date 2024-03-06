×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

APSET 2024: Last date to apply today for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, Here's How to Apply

The Andhra Pradesh government will close the registration window for AP SET 2024 on March 6. Here's how to apply for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
APSET 2024 Registration Ends Today
APSET 2024 Registration Ends Today | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh government will close the registration window for AP SET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can access the direct application link through the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in. Today marks the final date to submit online applications without incurring any late fees. 

However, candidates have the option to apply with a late fee of ₹2000 until March 16, 2024. The admit card or hall ticket for the examination can be downloaded starting April 19, 2024, with the examination scheduled to take place on April 28, 2024.

How to Apply for APSET 2024:

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in.
  2. Click on the AP SET 2024 link available on the homepage.
  3. Select the registration link, which will redirect to a new page.
  4. Click on "Apply Now" and enter the required details.
  5. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.
  6. After completing the process, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.
  7. It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

DIrect link to apply.

The application fee varies according to the category:

  • OC / EWS Category Candidates: ₹1200/- + convenience charges
  • BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E Category Candidates: ₹1000/- + convenience charges
  • SC/ST/PWD/Transgender Category Candidates: ₹700/- + convenience charges

For further details and related information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of AP SET.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

