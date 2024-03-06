Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh government will close the registration window for AP SET 2024 on March 6, 2024. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test can access the direct application link through the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in. Today marks the final date to submit online applications without incurring any late fees.

However, candidates have the option to apply with a late fee of ₹2000 until March 16, 2024. The admit card or hall ticket for the examination can be downloaded starting April 19, 2024, with the examination scheduled to take place on April 28, 2024.

Advertisement

How to Apply for APSET 2024:

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of AP SET at apset.net.in. Click on the AP SET 2024 link available on the homepage. Select the registration link, which will redirect to a new page. Click on "Apply Now" and enter the required details. Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees. After completing the process, click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page. It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

DIrect link to apply.

Advertisement

The application fee varies according to the category:

OC / EWS Category Candidates: ₹1200/- + convenience charges

BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E Category Candidates: ₹1000/- + convenience charges

SC/ST/PWD/Transgender Category Candidates: ₹700/- + convenience charges

For further details and related information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of AP SET.