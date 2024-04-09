×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Army Institute of Law Commences Registration for AIL Law Entrance Test (LET) 2024

The Army Institute of Law has initiated the registration process for the AIL Law Entrance Test (LET) 2024, starting from April 9. Full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Army Institute of Law
Army Institute of Law | Image:Army Institute of Law
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Army Institute of Law has initiated the registration process for the AIL Law Entrance Test (LET) 2024, starting from April 9. Eligible candidates keen on pursuing law programs can now fill out the AIL LET 2024 application form by visiting the official website at ail.ac.in. The registration window for AIL LET 2024 will remain open until May 8. However, candidates have the option to apply until May 13 by paying a late fee of Rs 4,000.

AIL LET 2024 Key Dates:

  • Registration Deadline: May 8, 2024
  • Late Registration Deadline: May 13, 2024 (with late fee)
  • Application Correction Window: Starts on May 16, 2024

The application fee for AIL LET 2024 is Rs 3,000 for both general and army category candidates.

Advertisement

How to Apply for AIL LET 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of AIL at ail.ac.in
  2. Click on the AIL LET 2024 application form link on the homepage
  3. Register yourself and fill out the application form with personal and academic details
  4. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
  5. Submit the AIL LET application form
  6. Download and print a copy of the application form for reference

Courses Offered:

  • BA LLB (Five-Year Program)
  • LLM (One-Year Program)

AIL LET 2024 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have completed their 12th-grade exams from the Punjab School Education Board or any equivalent institution recognized by Punjabi University, Patiala, with a minimum of 45% marks are eligible to apply. However, individuals who have completed their 12th grade through open university programs without the necessary qualifications are not eligible for law courses.

Seats Allocation:

Advertisement
  • 71 seats for children of Indian Army personnel
  • 1 seat for a child of Indian Navy personnel
  • 3 seats for children of Indian Air Force personnel
  • 5 seats for the All India General Category

Selection for these seats will be based on the Online Law Entrance Test (LET) organized by AIL at specified test centers.

Advertisement

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more details and to download the AIL LET Notification 2024.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

3 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

4 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

6 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

9 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

14 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

16 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

19 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

21 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

21 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

22 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

24 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

25 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

27 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

28 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

29 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo