The Army Institute of Law has initiated the registration process for the AIL Law Entrance Test (LET) 2024, starting from April 9. Eligible candidates keen on pursuing law programs can now fill out the AIL LET 2024 application form by visiting the official website at ail.ac.in. The registration window for AIL LET 2024 will remain open until May 8. However, candidates have the option to apply until May 13 by paying a late fee of Rs 4,000.

AIL LET 2024 Key Dates:

Registration Deadline: May 8, 2024

Late Registration Deadline: May 13, 2024 (with late fee)

Application Correction Window: Starts on May 16, 2024

The application fee for AIL LET 2024 is Rs 3,000 for both general and army category candidates.

How to Apply for AIL LET 2024:

Visit the official website of AIL at ail.ac.in Click on the AIL LET 2024 application form link on the homepage Register yourself and fill out the application form with personal and academic details Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the AIL LET application form Download and print a copy of the application form for reference

Courses Offered:

BA LLB (Five-Year Program)

LLM (One-Year Program)

AIL LET 2024 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have completed their 12th-grade exams from the Punjab School Education Board or any equivalent institution recognized by Punjabi University, Patiala, with a minimum of 45% marks are eligible to apply. However, individuals who have completed their 12th grade through open university programs without the necessary qualifications are not eligible for law courses.

Seats Allocation:

71 seats for children of Indian Army personnel

1 seat for a child of Indian Navy personnel

3 seats for children of Indian Air Force personnel

5 seats for the All India General Category

Selection for these seats will be based on the Online Law Entrance Test (LET) organized by AIL at specified test centers.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for more details and to download the AIL LET Notification 2024.