Arunachal: APPSC Chairman Resigns Amid Paper Leak Controversy

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Nipo Nabam resigned on Friday evening amid the controversy over the paper leak of the assistant engineer recruitment examination.

Nabam submitted his resignation letter to Governor BD Mishra at Raj Bhavan.

The governor accepted his resignation, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Nabam said in a statement that acting on the advice of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the apex body of the community, he implored the governor to accept his resignation.

Earlier this week, the state government wrote to the Centre, seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that his government has decided to merge the APPSC with the Civil Secretariat for better management of it.

Since the commission is an autonomous body, it has a set of rules and regulations which restrict the state government from interfering in to its affairs, Khandu told reporters.

He said in order to overhaul the commission, the Department of Administration Reforms would frame the guidelines for the merger of the APPSC with the Civil Secretariat.

Once the merger is completed, the officials responsible for the paper leak would be terminated from their services, he said.

Khandu said that for initiating appropriate action against the corrupt officers, a special law would be enacted in the upcoming session of the assembly.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represent the state in the Lok Sabha, has taken up the matter with the CBI for an early probe, he said.

The chief minister said his government would soon come out with a robust standard operating procedures (SOP) for APPSC and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to prevent malpractices in the future.

The investigation into the case was started after a candidate lodged a police complaint on August 29, alleging that the assistant engineer (civil) examination paper was leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination, which was held on August 26 and 27.

So far, the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case, including government officials.

