Assam CEE 2022: Registration Begins At Astu.ac.in, Follow These Steps To Apply

Assam CEE 2022: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has activated the Assam Combined Entrance Examination registration link, or CEE Assam 2022 on May 10, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and are eligible in taking admission in B.Tech.Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the Academic Session 2022-23 will have to get themselves registered. The application should be submitted at astu.ac.in by following the steps mentioned below. Any application submitted post-deadline, i.e. May 31 will not be accepted in any case.

Assam CEE 2022: Check important dates here

The registration link was activated on May 10, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on May 31, 2022

The Assam CEE result will be declared within 10 days conducted of the examination

Admit cards will be available for download from 15 days before and up to the date of examination.

The Combined Entrance Examination, 2022(CEE-2022) will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The exam will be conducted in single-shift between11 am and 2 pm

ASTU CEE 2022: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University that is https://astu.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CEE 2022 online from the fill-up link

Step 3: Go to the application form tab and fill up the required details in the form like name, date of birth etc.

Step 4: In the next step, upload all the required documents and pay the examination fee of Rs. 750/- through UPI or net banking

Step 5: Wait till the payment process is complete as the portal will automatically redirect you to the submission page

Step 6: Click on submit and take a printout of the form for future reference

Every year, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati conducts the Combined Entrance Examination, 2022 (CEE-2022) for admission to Engineering. In order to apply, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850. Here is the direct link to apply.