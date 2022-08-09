Assam CEE 2022 Result Released At Astu.ac.in; Check CEE Rank Card Here

Assam Science and Technology University has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, Assam CEE Result 2022. The Assam CEE Rankcard 2022 has been released on the official website astu.ac.in. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the engineering entrance exam, can check and download their CEE Rank list 2022 now. in order to download the same, they should be ready with their application number and password.

The result has been released for the Assam CEE 2022 exam which was conducted on July 31, 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 11 am to 2 pm in a pen and paper-based mode. Post the release of result, Assam CEE counseling 2022 for all qualified candidates will be conducted. As of now, the CEE Counseling dates 2022 has not been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the dates.

Assam CEE 2022 Result: Here is how to check and download scorecards

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website astu.ac.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, candidates should click on the CEE 2022 Rank card tab flashing on the top of page

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to a new login page where they will have to key in their application number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the credentials, the Assam CEE result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check and download the result

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Rank card

Assam CEE 2022 exam was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm in a pen and paper-based mode. As the CEE result is out, the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam will be conducting the Assam CEE counseling 2022 for all qualified candidates. CEE Counseling dates 2022 will be released on the official website shortly. Assam CEE is a state-level engineering entrance exam conducted annually by the Assam Science & Technological University for admission to BTech to the participating engineering institutes of the state. In order to apply, candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 850 this year.