Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card Released, Follow These Steps To Download Call Letters

Assam PAT 2022: The admit card for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2022) has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam. It has been uploaded on the official website dte.assam.gov.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned here. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The steps to download hall tickets are mentioned below.

The Assam PAT hall ticket 2022 is for the exam which will be conducted on July 24, 2022. It comprises details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day guidelines. Applicants must know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should also know that along with printout of admit card, they should carry valid ID proof. Post downloading the admit card of Assam PAT 2022, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned in it. If any discrepancies are found, the aspirants must contact the exam authority and get the errors in the PAT 2022 admit card rectified.

Assam PAT 2022 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Download PAT 2022 Admit Card" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Assam PAT admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the PAT admit card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should know that they need to pass the HSLC or Class 10 final exam in one sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects in order to appear for the entrance exam. They must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the exam. For SC and ST students, a relaxation of 5% in the qualifying examination mark has been given. The maximum age limit for Assam PAT is 20 years and 6 month as on December 31, 2022. A relaxation of three years has been given to SC and ST students.For more details, candidates can go to the official website.