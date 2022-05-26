ATMA 2022 Admit Card For May 29 Exam Out, Here's How To Download Call Letters

ATMA admit card 2022: Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for ATMA May session examination. The hall tickets have been released for the examination which will be conducted on May 29, 2022. Interested candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now. it has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following these steps. In order to download admit cards, candidates should be ready ith their registration ID and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of ATMA at www.atmaaims.com.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. It will be conducted in a single shift between 5 pm and 5 pm. The registered candidates will have to report in the second half at 1 pm. The ATMA 2022 May session result will be announced on June 3, 2022. Candidates should know that they will have to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card. They will also have to carry the printout of the hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

ATMA 2022 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall ticket

Step 1. Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of ATMA at www.atmaaims.com.

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card.

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their PID and password

Step 4. Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and take printout for future use.

About ATMA

ATMA is a national-level test conducted for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across India. AIMS has also provided the the candidates with mock test links to accustom the students with the exam pattern of ATMA. “Use PID and Password to check Mock/ Dry run details, Re-print Registration Form, Print Admit Card and Print Result,” a statement on the atmaaims.com said.