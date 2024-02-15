Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

ATMA Admit Card 2024 Released: AIMS Test for Management Admissions Exam on February 18

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), scheduled for February 18.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit cards for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), scheduled for February 18. Eligible candidates who submitted their applications on time can download the ATMA admit card 2024 from the official website, atmaaims.com.

Registered candidates must carry the AIMS ATMA hall ticket along with two recent passport-size photographs, a copy of the registration form, and a valid photo ID, which could be a Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to arrive at the test center at least one hour before the exam begins, and it is emphasized that the assigned computer on the exam day cannot be swapped.

The ATMA exam 2024 is the gateway to admission for postgraduate (PG) management courses such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS. The exam comprises 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and has a duration of 3 hours, with thirty minutes allocated for each of the six sections. Notably, there is no negative marking.

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place from 2 pm to 5 pm on February 18 at various exam centers, the ATMA results 2024 are set to be declared on February 23 on the official website.

How to download ATMA AIMS admit card 2024

To download the ATMA admit card 2024, candidates are instructed to follow these steps:

1. Visit the AIMS official website, atmaaims.com.
2. Click on 'Candidate login' displayed on the top right corner.
3. Use PID and password in the provided space to download the hall ticket.
4. Enter the captcha code as displayed.
5. Download and take printouts of the ATMA admit card 2024.

Advertisement

Candidates are urged to follow these instructions meticulously to ensure a smooth and successful participation in the upcoming ATMA exam.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

