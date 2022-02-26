ATMA MBA Entrance Exam To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ATMA Entrance Exam 2022: AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022. ATMA is being administered by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). ATMA 2022 will be conducted in online mode between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Candidates should know that AIMS admit cards has already been released. Candidates who have not downloaded yet can follow these steps to download admit cards. It can be downloaded from atmaaims.com by entering a personal ID and password. The date, time, venue, and exam day guidelines have been mentioned on hall tickets.

ATMA 2022: Exam day guidelines

Along with the ATMA 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to carry ID proof.

Applicants will have to reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute rush.

Candidates will have to carry sanitiser and wear masks at all times.

ATMA 2022: Check important dates here

ATMA admit card 2022has been released on February 24, 2022

AIMS ATMA 2022 February session exam will be conducted on February 27, 2022

ATMA 2022 result will be released on March 04, 2022

Steps to download an ATMA 2022 admit card

Step 1 - Registered candidates should go to the AIMS ATMA official website - aimsatma.com

Step 2 - On the homepage, look for the candidate login link and click

Step 3 - Select February 2022 in the exam column

Step 4 - Candidates will have to enter the registration number and should click on login after filling captcha

Step 5 - AIMS ATMA admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Download and take a printout for future reference

The Association of Indian Management School (AIMS) conducts the ATMA entrance exam four times a year. More than 740 B-schools in India accept ATMA scorecards to offer admission into various postgraduate management programmes. For more details, candidates can go to the official website aimsatma.com.