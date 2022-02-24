BCECEB AYUSH- UG Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Admission And Result Dates Here

BCECEB Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is currently conducting the counselling for students who want to take admission in government and non-government Ayush, Homeopathic colleges . In a recent move, schedule has been revised and the deadline has been extended. Earlier the deadline for registration was supposed to end on February 24 which has now been extended till February 27, 2022. The provisional seat allotment result will now be out on March 4, 2022. The highlights of revised schedule can be checked here.
Here is the direct link to view official notification
Check the revised schedule here
- Seat Matrix posting on website : 16.02.2022
- Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for seat allotment and locking : 20.02.2022
- Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking :27.02.2022
- 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date :04.03.2022
- Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) :04.03.2022 to 09.03.2022
- Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) :05.03.2022 to 09.03.2022
- 2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date : 15.03.2022
- Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) : 15.03.2022 to 19.03.2022
- Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 16.03.2022 to 19.03.2022
Check counselling process
- Step 1: The first step is to complete the registration process using basic details. Applicants have to fill details like name, gender, registration number and date of birth, category and others in the DCECE counselling registration form 2021.
- Step 2: The next step is to complete the choice filling 2021 from the candidate portal. Applicants have to fill the preferred choices of colleges and courses in the choice filling process
- Step 3: After filling all the choices successfully, applicants need to preview and lock their choices.
- Step 4: The next step is seat allotment process. The exam conducting authority will release the seat allotment result as per the preferences filled by the candidates.
- Step 5: Applicants who will be allotted seats in the counselling process have to pay the admission fee to confirm their seats.