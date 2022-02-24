BCECEB AYUSH- UG Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Admission And Result Dates Here

BCECEB Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is currently conducting the counselling for students who want to take admission in government and non-government Ayush, Homeopathic colleges . In a recent move, schedule has been revised and the deadline has been extended. Earlier the deadline for registration was supposed to end on February 24 which has now been extended till February 27, 2022. The provisional seat allotment result will now be out on March 4, 2022. The highlights of revised schedule can be checked here.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

Check the revised schedule here

Seat Matrix posting on website : 16.02.2022

Starting date of Online Registration and Choice filling for seat allotment and locking : 20.02.2022

Last date of Online Registration, Choice filling for seat allotment and locking :27.02.2022

1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date :04.03.2022

Downloading of Allotment order and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) :04.03.2022 to 09.03.2022

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round) :05.03.2022 to 09.03.2022

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date : 15.03.2022

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round) : 15.03.2022 to 19.03.2022

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 16.03.2022 to 19.03.2022

Check counselling process