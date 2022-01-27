BHU RET 2021-22: Registration Begins For MPhil, PhD Courses, Check How To Apply

Candidates who want to take admission in Banaras Hindu University Ph. D, M. Phil course should know that the registration process has been started. The registrations are being conducted for the Research Entrance Test or BHU RET 2021-22. On the basis of performance, candidates will be selected for the Ph. D / Vidyavaridhi/ M. Phil./ Integrated M. Phil. Ph.D. Programmes for session 2021-22. Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website bhuonline.in.

Banaras Hindu University took to Twitter to announce the same. BHU tweeted, "#BanarasHinduUniversity is inviting #ONLINE applications for admission to Ph.D./Vidyavaridhi/ M.Phil./Integrated M.Phil. Ph.D. Programmes for session 2021-22. Interested candidates may visit #BHU's Entrance Test Portal http://bhuonline.in for details." Another tweet reads, "Last date for submission of applications is 15th February, 2022. The date of Test-A of RET is scheduled on 16th March, 2022. Here's the link of the information bulletin"

Last date for submission of applications is 15th February, 2022. The date of Test-A of RET is scheduled on 16th March, 2022. Here's the link of the information bulletin: https://t.co/ypMDF8Pktk@VCofficeBHU @registrarbhu — BHU Official (@bhupro) January 25, 2022

BHU MPhil, PhD Admissions: Here is how to apply online

In order to take admission in BHU PhD courses, candidates should go to the official website bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on Application for RET 2021

Depending on the desired course/ programme, candidates should click on the link for the respective application

Candidates will be redirected to application window

Candidates will have to register online by providing necessary information including name, mobile number, date of birth, email id, etc.

Candidates should fill in the online application form

Candidates should pay the fees to complete the process

BHU Starts Postgraduate Course On 'Hindu Dharma'

The Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in 'Hindu Dharma' and according to the varsity, the course is the first of its kind in the country. Professor V K Shukla, who is the varsity's rector, said that this programme will help in making the world aware of many unknown aspects of 'Hindu Dharma' and take its teachings to more and more people. He said that this would be the first such course in the country.