Last Updated:

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Revised Date Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here

Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 admit card has already been released. The schedule has been released which highlights that the exam will be conducted on July 6, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Bihar

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar B.Ed CET 2022: Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU has announced the revised date for Bihar Combined Entrance Test, CET 2022. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The official notification reads that the Bihar CET 2022 for admission to B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses will be held in 325 centres across 11 cities. Candidates who have got themselves registered will have to take the exam in offline mode. They will have to download and take printouts of admit cards to the exam hall. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in using their registration number and password and date of birth.

As per the Bihar CET 2022 revised schedule, Bihar CET-B.Ed result 2022 will release on July 21 followed by the counselling process. Candidates who qualify for the B.Ed entrance exam would require to register themselves for counselling process.

Online Registration for Choice Filling and Preference of Colleges/Institutions will be conducted between July 25 to August 8, 2022. The display of the College allotment for 1 Round will be on August 11, 2022. A total of 1,91,929 candidates have registered for CET- B.Ed to be conducted by LNMU.

Steps to download Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 admit card

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Bihar CET B.Ed (LNMU).
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for 'Notification' section
  • Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Admit Card of Bihar B, ed Combined Entrance Test ( CET-Bed 2020 is available Please login to download'
  • Step 4: Then the candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter “Username and Password” created at the time of registration
  • Step 5: Post entering the details, click on the download
  • Step 6: Admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
READ | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam Answer Key released; see how to download
READ | BSEB Bihar Board Matric Special Exam Answer Key released; See how to download
READ | BSEB DElEd Scrutiny result released: Here's direct link to check
READ | BSEB ITI 2022: Dummy admit cards released; Here's website link to check and download
READ | BSEB matric result for compartment cum special exam declared, here's direct link to check
Tags: Bihar, Bihar BEd CET, Bihar BEd CET 2022
First Published:
COMMENT