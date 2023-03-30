Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 Download Link Out At Bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has released the Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit card today, March 30. The Bihar B.Ed admit cards has been uploaded on its official website. Interested and eligible students can download their B.Ed entrance test hall tickets online at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. As per the official notification, Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted on 8th April.

Candidates who have registered for the B.Ed CET can download their hall tickets by logging in on the official website of Bihar B.Ed CET 2023. They will have to log in using their user ID and password to download the admit cards. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

How to download Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘B.Ed CET admit card 2023’

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: Your Bihar BEd CET admit cards will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2023

Candidates who wish to take admission to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in any participating university will have to clear this entrance exam. B.Ed course duration is of two years. The students also have to complete an internship to pass the B.Ed course. A B.Ed pass candidate can apply for various teaching jobs in private and government sectors.