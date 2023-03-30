Last Updated:

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 Download Link Out At Bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2023 has been released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. See how to download the B.Ed admit card here. A direct link to download is also given.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
bihar b.ed cet admit card 2023

Image: Unsplash


Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has released the Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit card today, March 30. The Bihar B.Ed admit cards has been uploaded on its official website. Interested and eligible students can download their B.Ed entrance test hall tickets online at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. As per the official notification, Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted on 8th April. 

Candidates who have registered for the B.Ed CET can download their hall tickets by logging in on the official website of Bihar B.Ed CET 2023. They will have to log in using their user ID and password to download the admit cards. Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

How to download Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘B.Ed CET admit card 2023’
  • Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Step 4: Your Bihar BEd CET admit cards will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout. 
  • Direct link to download Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2023

Candidates who wish to take admission to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in any participating university will have to clear this entrance exam. B.Ed course duration is of two years. The students also have to complete an internship to pass the B.Ed course. A B.Ed pass candidate can apply for various teaching jobs in private and government sectors. 

READ | IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Application winow closing soon, apply now
READ | SSC CGL exam 2023 in July, CHSL tier 2 exam on June 26; check exam calendar here
READ | Bihar Board inter compartmental exam 2023: See how to register for BSEB compartment exam
READ | UP Board school results from classes 1 to 8 to be declared tomorrow, see how to get result
READ | Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 press conference soon; Know what happens in BSEB conference
COMMENT