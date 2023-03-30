Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 Releasing Today; Here's How To Download

Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga will release the Bihar BEd CET 2023 admit card today, March 30. The Bihar B.Ed admit cards will be published on its official website. Interested and eligible students will be able to download their hall tickets online for the B.Ed entrance test at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. As per the official notification, Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted on 8th April.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in on the official website of Bihar B.Ed CET. They will have to log in using their user ID and password to download the admit cards. Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course in any participating university will have to clear this entrance exam. B.Ed course duration is of two years. The students also have to complete an internship to pass the B.Ed course. A B.Ed pass candidate can apply for various teaching jobs in private and government sectors.

How to download Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 admit card