Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register Online

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling registration is scheduled to begin on July 25, 2022. Eligible candidates should get themselves registered by August 4, 2022.

Bihar B.Ed CET Counselling registration: The registration for counselling is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25, 2022. This comes in line with Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) announcing the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 on July 19, 2022. LNMU had conducted the Bihar Bachelor's of Education Common Entrance Test on July 6. All those candidates who cleared the test can get themselves registered for counselling from today. For more details related to Bihar B.Ed CET registration, candidates can go to the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. 

Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022: Overviewc

A total of 97,718 female candidates and 94,211 male candidates appeared for Bihar B.Ed CET. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 88%. Two candidates, Jai Shankar Kumar of Samastipur district and Rohan Kumar jointly topped the exam. Both of them secured 97% marks. Rupali Kumari who belongs to Madhepura has topped among female candidates by scoring 93%. As per reports, the pass percentage of male candidates is 95.01 and for female candidates, it is 80.53.

The next step after releasing result is counselling. The candidates who cleared the exam get themselves registered to secure a seat in around 35,000 seats in B.Ed colleges of Bihar. They will also have to get their documents verified to complete the counselling process. The deadline to register for counselling will end on August 4, 2022.

Bihar B.Ed result 2022: Step-by-step guide to check Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage click on the result link that reads, "Click here for B.Ed CET result."
  • Step 3: Key in the required login credentials such as email ID and password
  • Step 4: Click on the submit button
  • Step 5: Post submitting, your Bihar B.Ed CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download the Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Bihar B.Ed counselling2022: Here is how to apply

  • Step 1: Those who cleared the exam should go to the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for and click on the counselling link 
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials 
  • Step 4: Fill the counselling registration form and attach the required documents 
  • Step 5: Submit the same and take its screenshot
