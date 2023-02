Bihar B.Ed CET 2023: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga has started the online registration process for Bihar BEd CET 2023 on its official website. Interested and eligible students can register online for the B.Ed entrance test online at biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The last date to apply is March 15. As per the official notification, Bihar B.Ed CET will be conducted on 8th April.

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 dates

Submission of Online Application Form (Without Fine) --- Till March 15

Submission of Online Application Form (With Late Fine) --- March 16 to 20

Date of Issue of Admit Card --- March 30

Date of Entrance Test ---April 8

How to apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website – bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Register for Entrance Test’

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the online application fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply online.

Application Fee

Unreserved category -- Rs 1000/-

EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang --R 750/-

SC/ST -- Rs 500/-

List of B.ED. Colleges under the universities of Bihar