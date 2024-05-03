Advertisement

The registration for the Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (BEd CET) 2024 initiated today, May 3, by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can access the BEd CET 2024 application form on the official website at biharcetbed.Inmu.in. Candidates can apply online till May 26. Bihar BEd CET 2024 will be held on June 25 for which the admit card will be released on June 17.

Registration Details

Commencement: May 3, 2024

May 3, 2024 Deadline: May 26, 2024

May 26, 2024 Late Fee Deadline: June 2, 2024

June 2, 2024 Exam Date: June 25, 2024

June 25, 2024 Admit Card Release: June 17, 2024

Application Fee Structure

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,000

Rs 1,000 Differently-abled/Women/Economically Weaker Section: Rs 750

Rs 750 Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: Rs 500

Exam Pattern

Mode: Offline

Offline Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Questions: 120 multiple-choice

120 multiple-choice Marking: No negative marking, 1 mark for each correct answer

No negative marking, 1 mark for each correct answer Total Marks: 120

Passing Marks

Reserved Category: 42 marks or 35%

42 marks or 35% Other Categories: 36 marks or 30%

The Bihar BEd CET 2024 and Shiksha Shastri Programmes will be conducted at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga for the fifth consecutive year. Stay updated for more information and ensure timely registration for the Bihar BEd CET 2024.