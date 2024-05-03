Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 11:57 IST
Bihar B.Ed CET 2024 Notification Out, Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply, Key Details
Bihar B.Ed CET 2024: Candidates can apply online till May 26. Bihar BEd CET 2024 will be held on June 25 for which the admit card will be released on June 17.
The registration for the Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (BEd CET) 2024 initiated today, May 3, by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can access the BEd CET 2024 application form on the official website at biharcetbed.Inmu.in. Candidates can apply online till May 26. Bihar BEd CET 2024 will be held on June 25 for which the admit card will be released on June 17.
Registration Details
- Commencement: May 3, 2024
- Deadline: May 26, 2024
- Late Fee Deadline: June 2, 2024
- Exam Date: June 25, 2024
- Admit Card Release: June 17, 2024
Direct link to check Bihar B.Ed CET Notification 2024
Application Fee Structure
- General/Unreserved: Rs 1,000
- Differently-abled/Women/Economically Weaker Section: Rs 750
- Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: Rs 500
Exam Pattern
- Mode: Offline
- Duration: 2 hours
- Questions: 120 multiple-choice
- Marking: No negative marking, 1 mark for each correct answer
- Total Marks: 120
Passing Marks
- Reserved Category: 42 marks or 35%
- Other Categories: 36 marks or 30%
The Bihar BEd CET 2024 and Shiksha Shastri Programmes will be conducted at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga for the fifth consecutive year. Stay updated for more information and ensure timely registration for the Bihar BEd CET 2024.
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 11:20 IST