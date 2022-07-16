Bihar Board DElEd Admit Card Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Bihar Board DElEd admit card: Bihar School Examination Board, popularly known as BSEB has released the admit cards for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first, second-year exams. The admit cards have been released for the DElEd first year exams which will begin on July 26, 2022. The second-year exams are scheduled to begin on August 2, 2022. For more details related to BSEB DElEd admit card 2022, candidates can go to the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar DElEd registration was earlier commenced on May 30, and the candidates applied on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for the aspirants appearing for the DElEd exam, the numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Official websites to check

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com

Here is how to download the Deled admit card?

Step 1: The candidate will have to visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board BSEB.

Step 2: The candidates are then supposed to look for 'Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2022 link.

Step 3: After clicking on the provided link, a new page will open.

Step 4: On the new page the candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 5: The candidates will have to enter their application id and the password.

Step 6: The new page will open and the Deled admit card will be displayed on the screens.

Step 7: The candidates can take the print out of the Deled admit card for future use

Click on direct link to download hall tickets (Click here)

Bihar DElEd 2022-24: Check registration details here

The registrations are going on for the Bihar DElEd 2022-24: entrance test. The test will be conducted in online mode and students will be given 150 minutes to take the exam. Questions will be in objective type and three marks will be allotted for each correct answer. For each wrong answer, one marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

BSEB Bihar DElEd: Here is how to register