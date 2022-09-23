Bihar D.El.Ed Answer Key 2022 Released: Here's How To Download & Raise Objections

The answer key for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.El.Ed, has been released by the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB). To check the answer key, candidates can visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the answer key is provisional and they can raise objections against it on or before September 24, 2022.

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will have to enter the login details, such as the application number and password. While raising objections, candidates are also required to mention the appropriate reason why the answer key is wrong. Only if the authorities find the objections raised by the candidates are valid, it will be further considered, and changes will be made accordingly. It is to be noted that objections raised by the candidates through the online portal will be accepted.

Bihar D.El.Ed. Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: To download the Bihar D.El.Ed. answer key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the Bihar D.EL.Ed answer key link.

Step 3: Now, enter the details and click on "submit" or "view answer key."

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Raise objections and submit the justification for the same.

Step 7: Cross-check the answers and download the key.

Step 8: Candidates must take a printout of the document for future needs.

This answer key is for the exams that were held between September 14 and September 20, 2022. Only after considering the candidates' objections will the authorities release the final answer key and prepare the results. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

