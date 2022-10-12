Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022 Released For 1st & 2nd Year Exam, Here's Direct Link

The result for the Bihar Board Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022, has been released by the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To check the results, candidates will be required to enter their roll number, roll code, and date of birth to access their Bihar D.El.Ed. Result 2022.

This year, the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed examination was conducted between September 14 and September 20, 2022, and the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Answer Key 2022 was released on September 23. The final answer key was prepared by the authorities only after considering the valid representations on the provisional answer key.

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022: Here's how to Check Bihar D.EL.Ed. scores

Step 1: In order to check the Bihar D.EL.Ed. Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar D.El.Ed. Result 2022 link.

Step 3: Now click on the 1st or 2nd-year result link, as applicable.

Step 4: Automatically, a new login page will open on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

Step 6: Finally, submit the information and review your results.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link

Direct link to check 1st year Bihar D.EI.Ed Result 2022 - Click Here

Direct Link to check Bihar 2nd year D.EI.Ed Results 2022 - Click Here

More Details

The Bihar D.EL.Ed exam 2022 is conducted by the BSEB for admission to the D.EL.Ed course in over 300 participating colleges in Bihar. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative