Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Bihar DCECE 2024 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply; Check Exam Dates Here

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has officially started the application process for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 3 min read
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially started the application process for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2024 today, on April 12. Aspiring candidates keen on pursuing diploma courses in engineering and para-medical fields can now complete the DCECE 2024 application form via the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024, the Bihar Polytechnic exam serves as a gateway for students aspiring to enroll in various diploma courses. The deadline to submit the Bihar DCECE 2024 application form is May 11, 2024, offering applicants ample time to furnish their details and ensure a smooth application process.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar DCECE 2024:

Candidates who have either successfully cleared their class 10 examination in 2024 or are currently in the process of completing it are deemed eligible to apply for the DCECE PE and PMM course groups. For those eyeing admission to the PM course group, the prerequisite is either passing or appearing in the 10+2 examination in 2024. Aspiring candidates have the flexibility to choose one, two, or all course groups based on their eligibility and interests.

Key Dates for Bihar DCECE 2024:

  • DCECE 2024 application form: April 12
  • Last date to apply for Bihar polytechnic exam: May 11
  • Deadline for payment: May 14
  • Bihar Polytechnic application correction facility: May 16 to 18
  • Release of Bihar DCECE admit card: May 13
  • Bihar Polytechnic exam dates: PE - June 22; PM and PMM - June 23

The application process for DCECE 2024 encompasses several steps, including registration, completing the form, uploading necessary documents, and remitting the prescribed fees. BCECEB administers the DCECE, widely recognized as the Bihar Polytechnic entrance test, facilitating admissions into Polytechnic (Engineering - PE) / Para Medical (Matric Level - PMM) / Para Medical (Intermediate level - PM) courses.

How to apply for Bihar DCECE 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Registration: Look for the registration link on the homepage or in the DCECE 2024 section. Click on it to begin the registration process.

Fill in Personal Details: Enter your personal details such as name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other required information accurately.

Create Login Credentials: Choose a username and password for your account. Make sure to keep this information safe and secure for future login purposes.

Verify Email and Mobile: Verify your email address and mobile number by following the instructions sent to your registered email and mobile phone.

Complete Registration: Once your email and mobile verification is successful, your registration process will be complete.

Login to Your Account: Use the username and password you created during registration to log in to your account.

Fill Out the Application Form: After logging in, navigate to the DCECE 2024 application section. Fill out the application form with accurate details, including educational qualifications, course preferences, and other relevant information.

Upload Required Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and any other required documents as per the instructions provided.

Pay Application Fee: Proceed to pay the application fee using the available payment options such as credit card, debit card, net banking, or other online payment methods.

Submit the Application Form: After successfully completing the application form and payment process, submit your application.

Download Confirmation Page: Once your application is submitted successfully, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

