Bihar DElEd 2022 Exam Schedule Released; Admit Cards To Be Out On July 14

Bihar DElEd 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) first, second year exams. It has been announced that the DELED first year exam will begin on July 26, 2022. The second year exams will begin on August 2, 2022. As per the schedule released by Bihar School Examination Board, the first year exam will start with Understanding of society, Education and Curriculum on July 26, 2022. The last paper will be Art Integrated Education.

The DElEd second year exam will commence on August 2 with Education in Contemporary Indian Society and will conclude on August 5, 2022. Candidates must know that the DElEd admit cards have not been released yet. Hall tickets are scheduled to be released on July 14, 2022. Once released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

The Bihar DElEd registration was earlier commenced on May 30, and the candidates applied on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB has also provided helpline numbers for the aspirants appearing for the DElEd exam, the numbers are- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

How to download the Deled admit card?

Step 1: The candidate will have to visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board BSEB.

Step 2: The candidates are then supposed to look for 'Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2022 link.

Step 3: After clicking on the provided link, a new page will open.

Step 4: On the new page the candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 5: The candidates will have to enter their application id and the password.

Step 6: The new page will open and the Deled admit card will be displayed on the screens.

Step 7: The candidates can take the print out of the Deled admit card for future use.

Bihar DElEd 2022-24: Registartion deadline ends on July 17

The entrance test will be conducted in online mode and the duration of exam is 150 minutes. There will be a total of 150 questions in this exam. Questions will be in objective type. Three marks are allotted for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for the wrong answer. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow these steps to apply.

BSEB Bihar DElEd: Follow these steps for registration