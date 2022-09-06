Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022: The Bihar DELED hall tickets have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, September 6. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. The DElEd 2022 will be conducted in online (CBT) mode in three sessions from September 14 to September 20 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.
The examination will be held in three different shifts. The first shift will start at 7:00 am, the second shift will start at 11:00 am and the third shift will start at 3:00 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022.