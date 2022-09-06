Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022: The Bihar DELED hall tickets have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, September 6. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. The DElEd 2022 will be conducted in online (CBT) mode in three sessions from September 14 to September 20 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

The examination will be held in three different shifts. The first shift will start at 7:00 am, the second shift will start at 11:00 am and the third shift will start at 3:00 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022.

BSEB Official notification here

Bihar D.El.Ed. Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the Bihar D.El.Ed. Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test Admit Card—2022."

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their credentials.

Step 4: Check and download your admission card.

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to download the Bihar DEIEd admit card - CLICK HERE

Image: Unsplash, Representative