Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins, Here's How To Fill Choices

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the choice filling for Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 today, September 4, 2023. Candidates who want to participate in the second round of counselling can fill in the choices by visiting the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to fill in the choices is September 7, 2023. The Bihar NEET UG Round 2 provisional seat allotment will be released on September 11. The candidates will be able to download the allotment order from September 11 to September 14, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices of seats

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the registration link given for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023.

Key in the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the choices of college and courses

Check and submit.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Free Exit period from 1st Round- 31.08.2023 to 01.09.2023

Starting date of Fresh Choice filling for 2nd round seat allotment - 04.09.2023

Last date of online Choice filling for seat allotment and locking (2nd round) - 07.09.2023

2nd Round provisional seat allotment order publication- 11.09.2023

Downloading of allotment order (2nd round)- 11.09.2023 to 14.09.2023

Document Verification/Admission (2nd round) -12.09.2023 to 14.09.2023

Resign with forfeiture of Security Deposit- 15.09.2023 to 16.09.2023

The document verification or admission for the second round will be done from September 12 to September 14, 2023. Candidates can resign with forfeiture of security deposit from September 15 to September 16, 2023. For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.