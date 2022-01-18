Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 Postponed; Check Notification Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Tuesday issued a notification informing the candidates about the Bihar Police Constable physical efficiency test (PET) exam. As per the notice issued by the Commission, the examination that was scheduled to commence on January 28, 2022, has now been postponed for some unclear reasons. Candidates can check all the information related to the examination by visiting the official website of CSBC, CBC.bih.nic.in.
The commission aims to fill a total of 8415 posts in the organization. Selected candidates will be appointed to the post of constable in different departments. The commission will select the candidates on the basis of written tests and PET/PST. Candidates must regularly check the official website for fresh updates and more information.