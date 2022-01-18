Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 Postponed; Check Notification Here

Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Tuesday issued a notification informing the candidates about the Bihar Police Constable physical efficiency test (PET) exam. As per the notice issued by the Commission, the examination that was scheduled to commence on January 28, 2022, has now been postponed for some unclear reasons. Candidates can check all the information related to the examination by visiting the official website of CSBC, CBC.bih.nic.in.

The commission aims to fill a total of 8415 posts in the organization. Selected candidates will be appointed to the post of constable in different departments. The commission will select the candidates on the basis of written tests and PET/PST. Candidates must regularly check the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: Here's how to check the official notice

Step 1: To check the official notification, candidates need to visit the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Regarding postponement of PET scheduled on January 28th, February 4th, 2022 for Bihar Police Constable."

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF will open.

Step 4: The official notice will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the notice for future reference.

Here's direct link to check Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 Notification - Click here