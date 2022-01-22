Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Prelim: BPSSC Releases List Of Rejected Application Forms

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued an official notification informing those candidates whose application forms for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in the Bihar Police have been rejected.

Candidates must note that the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has rejected the preliminary examination forms of those candidates who filled out and submitted more than one application through an online website.

Bihar Police SI Exam: Official notice

According to an official notice issued by the BPSSC, "After the examination, many candidates were found to have filled more than one application form. This is a violation of the conditions of the advertisement. Therefore, the Commission has rejected the applications of all such candidates."

BPSSC aims to fill seats for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in the Bihar Police. To check the list, candidates can visit https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/ and check the rejected list. The Commission conducted the Combined Preliminary Examination (written) on 24 December 2021.

Bihar Police SI exam: Here's How to check the rejection list released by BPSSC:

Step 1. To check the rejection list released by BPSSC candidates need to visit - www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2. On the homepage click on the link that reads, "List of Candidates whose application forms were rejected on grounds of being more than one of the Preliminary Examination for the post of Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police".

Step 3. Scroll and check your Roll Number

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)