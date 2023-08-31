Last Updated:

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Direct Link, Exam Pattern, Cut-off Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Here's direct link to download.

Nandini Verma
Bihar stet admit card

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Candidates who have registered for Bihar STET 2023 can download their admit card visiting the official website, i.e., bsebstet.com. BSEB will conduct the TET 2023 from September 4 to 15 at various exam centres across the state. 

The state Teacher Eligibility Test is divided into two parts paper I and paper II. The candidates are eagerly waiting to get an update about the Bihar STET 2021. Paper I is held for secondary-level teachers while paper II is for the senior secondary-level teachers.

Cut-off marks for qualification

General: 50 per cent.

BC: 45.5 per cent.

OBC: 42.5 per cent.

SC, ST, PwD, Women: 40 per cent.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. Both the papers of Bihar STET paper I and Paper II are for a total of 150 marks. In Bihar STET 2023 the subject carries 100 marks with Teaching techniques and other eligibility (reasoning) carrying 50 marks. Each question carries 1 mark for theright answer.

How to download Bihar STET admit card 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website -bsebstet.com.
  • Step 2: Click on the Bihar STET admit card link given on the homepage
  • Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.
  • Step 4: Key in the required credentials and click on the submit button.
  • Step 5: Your BSTET admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Download the same and take a printout of your admit card for future reference.
