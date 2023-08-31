Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Direct Link, Exam Pattern, Cut-off Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Candidates who have registered for Bihar STET 2023 can download their admit card visiting the official website, i.e., bsebstet.com. BSEB will conduct the TET 2023 from September 4 to 15 at various exam centres across the state.

The state Teacher Eligibility Test is divided into two parts paper I and paper II. The candidates are eagerly waiting to get an update about the Bihar STET 2021. Paper I is held for secondary-level teachers while paper II is for the senior secondary-level teachers.

Cut-off marks for qualification

General: 50 per cent.

BC: 45.5 per cent.

OBC: 42.5 per cent.

SC, ST, PwD, Women: 40 per cent.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. Both the papers of Bihar STET paper I and Paper II are for a total of 150 marks. In Bihar STET 2023 the subject carries 100 marks with Teaching techniques and other eligibility (reasoning) carrying 50 marks. Each question carries 1 mark for theright answer.

How to download Bihar STET admit card 2023