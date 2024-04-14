Advertisement

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has made further adjustments to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 exam schedule. The BITSAT 2024 session 1 will now be held from May 20 to 24, with BITS HD scheduled for May 19. Initially, the BITSAT 2024 exam was set to take place from May 19 to 24, 2024.

Additionally, the institute has extended the registration deadline for BITSAT 2024 session 1. Candidates can now submit their BITSAT 2024 application form until April 16. Application correction for BITSAT 2024 session 1 will be available from April 18 to 20 through the official website, bitsadmission.com.

Advertisement

BITSAT 2024 will be conducted online in computer-based mode with English as the medium of the exam. The duration of the exam is 3 hours, consisting of 130 questions divided into 4 sections. Candidates will receive 3 marks for each correct answer and incur a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. Below is the distribution of questions:

Subject Questions Physics 30 Chemistry 30 English proficiency 10 Logical reasoning 20 Mathematics 40

In terms of eligibility, candidates must have completed their class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized state or central board in either 2022 or 2023. The mandatory subjects include Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a minimum aggregate of 75% marks and at least 60% marks in each subject individually. Proficiency in English is also required. It's important to note that students currently enrolled at any of the BITS campuses are ineligible to apply for BITSAT 2024.