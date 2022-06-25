Last Updated:

BITSAT 2022 Admit Card Out On Official Website; Here's Direct Link To Download Call Letter

BITSAT 2022 admit card has been released on June 25, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download hall tickets by following these steps.

BITSAT

BITSAT 2022 admit card: Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test has released the admit cards for BITSAT 2022 on June 25, 2022. Interested candidates who had got themselves registered will be able to download hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BITS Pilani and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. 

BITSAT admit card 2022 contains the details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines. The BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held online mode. Every year, the BITSAT is conducted by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science for admission of eligible candidates to all undergraduate programs in the institute. According to the schedule, BITS Pilani will conduct session 1 of BITSAT 2022 between July 2 and July 9, while the BITSAT session 2 exam will be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. The BITSAT 2022 entrance test will be held online mode. To access the BITSAT hall ticket 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and password. Only those applicants who completed the BITSAT 2022 slot booking are eligible to download the admit card of BITSAT.

BITSAT admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - bitsadmission.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the relevant admit card link 
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number and password
  • Step 5: Post submitting the details, the BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 7: Take its printout for future reference
