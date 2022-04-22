BITSAT 2022: Application And Exam Date Revised, Check Revised Schedule Here

BITSAT 2022 schedule: In a recent move, the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS Pilani) has revised the BITSAT 2022 exam date. Earlier session 1 of BITS Admission Test 2022 was scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 26, 2022. Now as per the revised schedule, session 2 of entrance test will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, 2022. Session 2 of BITS Admission test 2022 was scheduled to be conducted between July 22 and July 26, it will now be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022.

BITS Admission Test 2022: Registration date extended

Along with extending the dates of exam, the registration deadline has also been extended. Interested students can now submit the online application form of BITSAT 2022 session 1 till June 10, 2022. The application link for BITSAT application form 2022 session 1 has been released on March 14, 2022. Therefore all those candidates who are willing to do BTech from BITS campuses should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The application form needs to be submitted at bitsadmission.com by following the steps mentioned below.

BITSAT 2022: Check important dates here

The start date of BITSAT 2022 application was March 14, 2022

BITSAT 2022 application form correction window will be activated between June 8 and June 12, 2022

Exam center allotment will be done on June 14, 2022

BITSAT admit card 2022 for Session I will be out on June 25, 2022

BITSAT 2022 exam for Session I will be held between July 2 and July 9, 2022

Session II Test center allotment and announcement to candidates on July 23, 2022

Test date and slot reservation between July 26 and July 30, 2022

BITSAT admit card date 2022 (Session II) is July 31, 2022

Editing of Preferences Application form between September 1 and September 5, 2022

This year, the authorities have decided to conduct the BITSAT exam 2022 in two phases. Students can appear in any one or both phases depending on their preference. The exam will be conducted in online mode for a duration of three hours. A total of 150 MCQ-based questions will be asked in the BITSAT exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bitsadmission.com.