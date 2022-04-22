BITSAT 2022: Application And Exam Date Revised, Check Revised Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
BITSAT 2022 schedule: In a recent move, the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS Pilani) has revised the BITSAT 2022 exam date. Earlier session 1 of BITS Admission Test 2022 was scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 26, 2022. Now as per the revised schedule, session 2 of entrance test will be conducted between July 2 and July 9, 2022. Session 2 of BITS Admission test 2022 was scheduled to be conducted between July 22 and July 26, it will now be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022.
Along with extending the dates of exam, the registration deadline has also been extended. Interested students can now submit the online application form of BITSAT 2022 session 1 till June 10, 2022. The application link for BITSAT application form 2022 session 1 has been released on March 14, 2022. Therefore all those candidates who are willing to do BTech from BITS campuses should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The application form needs to be submitted at bitsadmission.com by following the steps mentioned below.
This year, the authorities have decided to conduct the BITSAT exam 2022 in two phases. Students can appear in any one or both phases depending on their preference. The exam will be conducted in online mode for a duration of three hours. A total of 150 MCQ-based questions will be asked in the BITSAT exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bitsadmission.com.