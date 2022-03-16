BITSAT 2022: Application Process Begins At Bitsadmission.com; Here's Direct Link To Apply

BITSAT Application 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani, has started the application procedure for admissions for this academic year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BITSAT 2022 - www.bitsadmission.com. Candidates must note that May 21 is the last day to fill out the application form, and after that, no applications will be accepted. This year's BITSAT 2022 exam will be conducted in two different sessions, from June 20 to June 26, and July 22 to July 26, 2022.

According to an official notice released by BITS Pilani, "A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1) will pay a fee of 3400 (for a male candidate) and 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of 2000 (for a male candidate) and 1500 (for a female candidate). This application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable, "it added.

BITSAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

As per the official notice, for admission to all the above programmes except B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to B. Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

BITS Pilani Admission 2022: See how to apply for BITSAT 2022

To apply for admission, candidates need to visit the official website of BITS admission website - bitsadmission.com .

. On the homepage of the BITS admission page, click on "Apply here" under BITSAT 2022.

Fill in the required details on the application form and upload all relevant documents.

Pay the application fee.

Then click on the "Submit" button.

Download the application form.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

NOTE: If candidates have any questions about admission, they can email bitsat2022@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in or call the numbers listed on the website.

