BITSAT 2022: Application Process Begins At Bitsadmission.com; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Image: BITS Pilani Website
BITSAT Application 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, BITS Pilani, has started the application procedure for admissions for this academic year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BITSAT 2022 - www.bitsadmission.com. Candidates must note that May 21 is the last day to fill out the application form, and after that, no applications will be accepted. This year's BITSAT 2022 exam will be conducted in two different sessions, from June 20 to June 26, and July 22 to July 26, 2022.
According to an official notice released by BITS Pilani, "A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who originally opts to appear once (Session 1) will pay a fee of 3400 (for a male candidate) and 2900 (for a female candidate). If such a candidate chooses to apply to appear a second time (Session 2), then he/she will have to pay an additional sum of 2000 (for a male candidate) and 1500 (for a female candidate). This application fee is non-refundable and non-transferrable, "it added.