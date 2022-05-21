BITSAT 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till June 10, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Birla Institute of Technology and Science has extended the deadline to apply for BITSAT 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was May 21 which has been extended till June 10, 2022. All those candidates who have not applied yet can now apply till June 10. The BITSAT registration application form is available on the BITSAT website bitsadmission.com and can be filled out by following the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates can be checked here.
The editing window will open on June 8 and will be active till June 12, 2022. In case candidates find any error in the filled application form, they will be able to edit it during the edit window. However, candidates will not be allowed to change or edit the registered email ID and mobile number at that time.
The official notification reads, “If you choose centers within India, the application fee for male candidates and female candidates will be as mentioned above. If you choose Dubai as a test center for session 1 only then the application fee for both male and female candidates will be Rs. 7000 (in INR). However, if the candidate wants to appear for both sessions then the prescribed fee will be Rs.9000 (in INR) for both male and female candidates.”
The official website reads, “Before printing out the filled-in application form, the system will generate a unique application number for you. Note down this number as it will be required for all future correspondences. If you do not have a printer attached to the computer while filling out your online application, you can complete the application process and take the printout of the application form later by entering the Application Number, Password, and Email-Id.”