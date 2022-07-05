BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Process Begins; Here's Direct Link To Register

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: The registration process for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 examinations has been started by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. All those candidates who want to register for the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) can do this by filling out the application form that is available on the official website—bitsadmission.com. All those students who took part in session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

Candidates must take note that the last date to apply for session 2 of BITSAT is July 20. This time, the BITSAT session 2 exams 2022 will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7. As per the official information, the candidates are required to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) if they did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling out the BITSAT session 1 application form 2022.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration: here's how to register for BITSAT

Step 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website - bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to apply for BITSAT-2022 (Session-II)."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their BITSAT 2022 application number, email ID, and password.

Step 4: Submit required details such as personal, academic, and communication information.

Step 5: Upload any necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the BITSAT application fee

Here's direct link to register for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 - CLICK HERE

More Details

While filling out the online application form for the BITSAT 2022 exam, candidates are required to select the centers from among those in India, Dubai, or Kathmandu. In case, if a student selects centers within India or Kathmandu, he will have to further select three preferences and will be allotted one out of the three. If a candidate chooses Dubai as a center, elects Dubai as their centre, they will only be given Dubai as their centre preference and will not be asked about any other centres. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative