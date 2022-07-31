BITSAT 2022 Session Two Admit Card To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Call Letters

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is scheduled to release the admit cards for BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam on July 31. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can download their call letters today. In order to download the admit cards, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bitsadmission.com.
The hall tickets which will be released today are for the session 2 examinations of BITSAT 2022. The exams will be conducted between August 3 and August 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted in online mode. Candidates are advised to read the detailed instruction given on the hall ticket. The deadline to download call letters will end on August 3, 2022.
Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, candidates should carry their valid ID proof to the exam hall. Once the result will be released, candidates will be able to check it by following these steps.