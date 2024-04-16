Advertisement

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani will today close its online registration window for the Birla Institute of Technology & Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024. Individuals keen on appearing for the BITSAT 2024 are encouraged to complete their registration by filling out the application form on the official website at bitsadmission.com.

In accordance with the notification, the esteemed institute will provide a window for corrections starting from April 18, which will remain open for two days until April 20. The BITSAT 2024 session 1 exam is scheduled to take place from May 20 to May 24, while the BITS Higher Degree (HD) exam will be conducted on May 19, 2024.

BITSAT 2024 Eligibility:

To be eligible for BITSAT 2024, candidates must have a minimum of 75% or more in PCM/PCB in aggregate, with a minimum of 60% or more in individual subjects (PCM/PCB) in Class 12. PCM refers to marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while PCB refers to marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. PCB candidates are eligible to apply only for the B.Pharm. Programme.

BITSAT 2024 Application Fee:

The application fee for BITSAT 2024 can be submitted online via internet banking, credit or debit card, PayTM, or ICICI Payment Gateway. For single session exams, the fee is ₹2,700 for male candidates and ₹2,200 for female candidates. For both sessions, the fee is ₹5,400 for male candidates and ₹4,400 for female candidates.

BITSAT-2024 Salient Features:

The online tests are conducted at centers across India, Nepal, and Dubai during May-June every year, in two sessions.

The test comprises sections on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology, and has a duration of 3 hours.

All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions) and based on the current NCERT syllabus.

Scores are made available to candidates immediately after the test, ensuring transparency. Candidates can also print their scores through the admission website for further use.

BITSAT 2024 Session 1 Application Process:

Visit the official website: bitsadmission.com

Click on the BITSAT 2024 session 1 application link

Create login credentials by providing your name, email ID, and contact information

Login using the provided credentials

Fill in the required details and verify

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fees before final submission

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.