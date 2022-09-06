Last Updated:

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check How To Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to release the 67th Prelims Admit Card sometime soon. Here's how to download.

Amrit Burman
BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to release the 67th Prelims Admit Card sometime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination admit card by visiting the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the schedule, the re-examination will be held in September 2022 in the state. Notably, this recruitment drive would fill a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.

Due to a large number of candidates in the re-exam scheduled earlier, complete accommodations were not available to examine in one phase. It has been decided to conduct the preliminary examination in more than one phase now. The re-examination was not conducted earlier due to accommodation issues as a large number of candidates had appeared for the re-examination. However, this time, the preliminary examination will be conducted in more than one phase.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Check steps to download

  • Step 1: Once released, candidates need to visit the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
  • Step 4: The admitted card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the admission card and download it.
  • Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the admission for future reference. 
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

