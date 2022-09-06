BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check How To Download

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card: The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to release the 67th Prelims Admit Card sometime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination admit card by visiting the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the schedule, the re-examination will be held in September 2022 in the state. Notably, this recruitment drive would fill a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.

Due to a large number of candidates in the re-exam scheduled earlier, complete accommodations were not available to examine in one phase. It has been decided to conduct the preliminary examination in more than one phase now. The re-examination was not conducted earlier due to accommodation issues as a large number of candidates had appeared for the re-examination. However, this time, the preliminary examination will be conducted in more than one phase.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Check steps to download

Step 1: Once released, candidates need to visit the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in to download the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card.

Step 2: Then, click on the BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 4: The admitted card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admission card and download it.

Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the admission for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative