BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key For Re-exam Released; Check Steps To Download

The answer key for the 67th preliminary Combined Competitive Exam re-exam, or 67th preliminary CCE re-exam has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission today. All those candidates, who want to check the answer key, can do so by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 67th prelims answer key for General Studies is available in the form of a PDF file, and candidates are required to download that file in order to check their scores.

This year, the BPSC 67th Prelims Re-Exam was held on September 30, and more than 6 lakh candidates registered for the re-examination across 1,153 exam centres in the state. According to the official notice, around 4.75 lakh aspirants took the exam. In case the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it until October 12, 2022. The answer key is provisional in nature, and the final answer key will be released on the basis of the same. Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by the commission, after which the final key will be published. The final answer key is used for preparing results.

BPSC 67th Prelims answer key 2022; Here's how to download BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key

Step 1: To check the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.bpsc.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Then, a pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the pdf to download

Step 5: Automatically, a new page will open screen.

Step 6: The pdf for the answer key will open on the screen. Download it for future use.

According to media reports, it is expected that the BPSC 67th prelims results will be released by November 15, 2022. This year, the BPSC conducted the 67th combined examination on May 8, and it was cancelled on the same day due to a paper leak incident. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative