BPSC AE Answer Key Released: Objection Raising Window Open Till Nov 4, Here's Direct Link

The BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission today, October 25, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Engineering examination can download the answer key by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. The provisional answer key has been released for all papers. The BPSC AE exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts — 10.00 am to 11.00 am, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.

In that case, all those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it till November 4, 2022. The objection/suggestion should be sent to the Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Patna-800001. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the BPSC AE Answer Key 2022.

Check BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Official Notification here

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the BPSC AE Answer Key 2022, candidates must visit the BPSC official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Step 4: Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to check BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)