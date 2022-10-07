BPSC AE Examination 2020 Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
The admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today, October 7, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at best.bih.nic.in. Along with the admit card, BPSC has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020.
According to the schedule, the BPSC AE examination is set to take place from October 13 to 14, 2022, in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the second shift will be conducted from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and the third shift will be from 1 p.m. to 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the BPSC AE Examination 2020 Admit Card.