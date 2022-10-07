Last Updated:

BPSC AE Examination 2020 Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

BPSC AE Exam Admit Card 2022: The admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today, Oct 7

Written By
Amrit Burman
BPSC AE Examination

Image: Shutterstock


The admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today, October 7, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at best.bih.nic.in. Along with the admit card, BPSC has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination 2020.

According to the schedule, the BPSC AE examination is set to take place from October 13 to 14, 2022, in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the second shift will be conducted from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and the third shift will be from 1 p.m. to 2. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the BPSC AE Examination 2020 Admit Card.

BPSC AE Examination 2020: Here's how to download the hall tickets

  • Step 1: In order to download the BPSC AE Examination 2020 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: Automatically, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the admission card and download the page.
  • Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same to sit in the examination.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 208 posts; Know how to apply
READ | BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy opens for 40,000+ head teacher posts; Know how to apply
READ | BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application window for 40,506 Head Teacher posts closes today
READ | BPSC 67th Prelims Answer Key for re-exam released; Check steps to download
COMMENT