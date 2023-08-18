CA Foundation Exam 2023 Postponed; ICAI To Begin Exam On December 31

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundation exam 2023. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 24, 26, 28 and 30 will now be held on December 31, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024. A notice regarding the postponement has been uploaded on the official website- icai.org.

CA Foundation Exam Postponed

The institute in its notice also clarified that there will be no change in the CA Intermediate, Final and PQC examinations, which are scheduled to be held between November 1 and 17. “However, it is clarified that the other particulars / details announced vide Important Announcement No. 13-CA (Exams)/November - December/2023 dated 5 th July 2023 shall remain unchanged. In short, there is no change with respect of Intermediate, Final and PQC Examinations, which are scheduled from November 1st to 17 th , 2023.,” the official notice reads.

Click here to read the official notice of CA foundation exam postponement.

"Important Announcement - Due to unavoidable circumstances, ICAI Foundation Course Examinations - December 2023 have been Re-scheduled to 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023," the official tweet of ICAI reads.