CA May Exam Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

CA May Admit Card 2022: The ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. All those candidates who are going to appear in the CA Intermediate and Final Exams can download the admit cards for the upcoming May exams by visiting the official website - icai.org. Candidates must note that the admit card for the CA Foundation Exam has not been released yet.

According to the examination schedule, ICAI will conduct Inter exams that will commence on May 15 and continue till May 30, 2022. Along with this, the CA final exams will be held from May 14 and continue till May 29, 2022. To download the admit card, candidates would need to enter their login ID and password.

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the admit card candidates need to visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India - icai.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the notification that reads, "A dmit Cards : Intermediate and Final May 2022 Examinations Hosted ."

." Step 3: Then, enter your Login Id and Password to log in.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to click on Apply/Track your Application and then click on the 'Admit Cards.'

Step 5: Your ICAI CA May Admit Cards 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references

Here's direct link to download the CA May Exam Admit Card - CLICK HERE

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Details on Admit Card | More details

After downloading the ICAI CA May Exam candidates would find details like - Name of the candidate, examination date and time, father and mother's name, examination instruction, DOB, age of the candidate, examination name, gender, signature of the examination counsellor, photo of the candidate, email id, application number, signature and venue of the examination.

It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details on examinations.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative