CAT 2022: IIM CAT Registration Begins At Iimcat.ac.in; See Eligibility & Steps To Apply

IIM CAT 2022: The registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been started on August 3, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in taking admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating B-Schools across the country will have to get themselves registered. The registration started on August 3 and the application deadline will end on September 14, 2022.

In order to register, candidates will have to go to the official website iimcat.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below. The eligibility, application fee, application steps, and other details can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website iimcat.in.

CAT 2022: Minimum required eligibility

Students must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognised university

However, final-year students awaiting graduation are also eligible to apply

50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA is required for CAT enrollment

A minimum of 40% marks is required for students applying under SC/ST/PWD categories

“The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100,” an official statement reads.

Follow these steps to register for IIM CAT 2022

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on CAT 2022 registration link

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to register and create their ID and password

Step 4: Then they should log in using their login ID and password

Step 5: Then they should fill in the CAT 2022 registration form carefully

Step 6: Pay the CAT application fee and submit your form

About CAT

CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission of students to 20 IIMs across the country. Notably, scores secured by the candidates in the CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. It is believed to be one of the toughest examinations every year. Around 2,00,000 candidates apply for the CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile.